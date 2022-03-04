Why these Leeds miners were all smiles in September 1963

The photo was taken after a sit down strike at Savile Pit Bottom in September 1963.

They had been demanding extra pay for working a difficult coal face.

PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

They came up after three days when the management agreed to discuss their grievance.

Savile Colliery was located in Mickletown, a mining village near Methley.

This photo is published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.

Savile Colliery in 1963. PIC: YPN