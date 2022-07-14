Why Buffalo Bill visited a historic Leeds pub

That's not the start of a joke. It was a stunt with Bill played by actor Adam Desforges to publicise the Buffalo Bill Wild West exhibition at the Royal Armouries Museum. This was Leeds in July 1999, a month which saw your city host a number of summer events. The Heavy Horse Show was held at Tetleys' Brewery Wharf when pop music fans enjoyed Party in the Park at Temple Newsam. It was also a month which featured new openings, celebrity visits and goodbyes. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 15 of the most bizarre urban legends in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook