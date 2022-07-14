Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in July 1999. PIC: Mel Hulme
Why Buffalo Bill visited a historic Leeds pub

Buffalo Bill enjoys a pint at the Cardigan Arms much to the surprise of landlord Barrie Edmands.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 4:45 am

That's not the start of a joke. It was a stunt with Bill played by actor Adam Desforges to publicise the Buffalo Bill Wild West exhibition at the Royal Armouries Museum. This was Leeds in July 1999, a month which saw your city host a number of summer events. The Heavy Horse Show was held at Tetleys' Brewery Wharf when pop music fans enjoyed Party in the Park at Temple Newsam. It was also a month which featured new openings, celebrity visits and goodbyes. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 15 of the most bizarre urban legends in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in July 1999

Jonathan Haigh of Leeds Beanie and Model Centre with a rare Humphrey Beanie worth £1,500.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. Leeds in July 1999

Competitors taking part in the Barren Mare class at the Heavy Horse Show held at Tetleys' Brewery Wharf.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

3. Leeds in 1999

Puzzled expressions in Victoria Gardens were caused by a puzzle. The sale of Rubik's Cubes were being promoted in Leeds city centre.

4. Leeds in July 1999

Transport Minister Glenda Jackson gets a close look at the planned improvements to Leeds City Station.

Photo: Keith Lawson

