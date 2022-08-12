Why a Leeds street went from tarmac to turf

Methley Terrace was turfed to launch Transport 2000's ‘Streets For People’ campaign, designed to encourage people to reduce the amount of traffic in their neighbourhoods. And young Liall Bolens and Chris McQuade wasted not time in making the most of the new surface to enjoy a game of football. This was Leeds in August 1996, a month which featured celebrity visits from an astronomer and a cricketer and the future of a well-known Roundhay Park attraction looking uncertain. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating 31 days in the life of your city in the mid-1990s. READ MORE: 35 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook