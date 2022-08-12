Why a Leeds street went from tarmac to turf

It was the weekend tarmac was transformed into turf for residents on a Leeds street.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 12th August 2022, 4:45 am

Methley Terrace was turfed to launch Transport 2000's ‘Streets For People’ campaign, designed to encourage people to reduce the amount of traffic in their neighbourhoods. And young Liall Bolens and Chris McQuade wasted not time in making the most of the new surface to enjoy a game of football. This was Leeds in August 1996, a month which featured celebrity visits from an astronomer and a cricketer and the future of a well-known Roundhay Park attraction looking uncertain. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating 31 days in the life of your city in the mid-1990s. READ MORE: 35 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in August 1996. PIC: PA

1. Leeds in August 1996

Photo: PA

2. Leeds in August 1996

Your YEP put this montage together of what a giant alien spaceship from blockbuster film "Independence Day" might look like over Leeds Civic Hall, thanks to computer wizardary. The film was being shown locally up to 16 times a day, is set to smash all previous film records.

Photo: YEP

3. Leeds in August 1996

The Desperate Men entertain the crowds on Lands Lane as part of the city centre's Rhythms of the City festival.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Leeds in August 1996

This is Evelyn Miller pictured at her fun fair in Roundhay Park which faced uncertain future.

Photo: Mel Hulme

