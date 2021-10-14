Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 1-1 Champions League draw against Barcelona at Elland Road in October 2000. PIC: Getty
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 1-1 Champions League draw against Barcelona at Elland Road in October 2000. PIC: Getty

When time and Rivaldo denied Leeds United a famous Champions League win

It was the game when time and the World Player of the Year conspired to deny Leeds United a famous Champions League win.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 4:30 pm

The Whites were ten seconds from claiming a historic scalp at Elland Road back in October 2000. That was until Rivaldo pounced deep in to stoppage time to score and deny Leeds United victory against Barcelona. The equaliser meant the Whites were denied securing their place in the second phase of the Champions League and sending the Catalan giants crashing out of European's elite club competition. Lee Bowyer's stunning early free kick appeared to have sent the Whites into dreamland, but it was young goalkeeper Paul Robinson who had emerged as the real hero for 93 minutes. "All the lads are gutted," reflected defender Jonathan Woodgate at full-time while his manager David O'Leary said: "Barcelona played magnificently and, had they scored earlier, maybe it would have been easier to take." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Barcelona 1 Leeds United 1

Barcelona's Carlos Puyol clears from Dominic Matteo.

Photo: Getty

2. Leeds United 1 Barcelona 1

Lee Bowyer celebrates his goal with teammates Olivier Dacourt (left) and Ian Harte.

Photo: Getty

3. Leeds United 1 Barcelona 1

Mark Viduka skips over the challenge of Barcelona's Abelardo.

Photo: Getty

4. Leeds United 1 Barcelona 1

Barcelona's Carlos Puyol and Dominic Matteo challenge for the ball.

Photo: Getty

