When time and Rivaldo denied Leeds United a famous Champions League win

The Whites were ten seconds from claiming a historic scalp at Elland Road back in October 2000. That was until Rivaldo pounced deep in to stoppage time to score and deny Leeds United victory against Barcelona. The equaliser meant the Whites were denied securing their place in the second phase of the Champions League and sending the Catalan giants crashing out of European's elite club competition. Lee Bowyer's stunning early free kick appeared to have sent the Whites into dreamland, but it was young goalkeeper Paul Robinson who had emerged as the real hero for 93 minutes. "All the lads are gutted," reflected defender Jonathan Woodgate at full-time while his manager David O'Leary said: "Barcelona played magnificently and, had they scored earlier, maybe it would have been easier to take." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time