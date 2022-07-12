When the Red Arrows touched down in Leeds

They landed at Leeds Bradford Airport from Holland in July 1998. The world famous flying team found time to meet a young cancer sufferer on the tarmac before taking off to thrill crowds at an air show in Redcar. Also touching down in the city that same month was American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist B.B. King. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city at the end of the 1990s. READ MORE: 39 unseen photos of Leeds Bradford Airport from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in July 1998
Young Jayne Allen enjoyed a dream come true when she meet the flying team The Red Arrows at Leeds Bradford Airport. She also met Emmerdale actress Glenda McKay. They are pictured with Squadron Leader Andy Lewis.
2. Leeds in July 1998
The Red Arrows line up for take off at Leeds Bradford Airport for an air-show at Redcar.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Leeds in July 1998
South Leeds Stadoum hosted the Centenary Cup, a women's five-a-side tournament for teams across the north of England. Pictured is West Hull on the attack against Leeds's own Jockey's Giants.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Leeds in July 1998
Development work has started on the former Merlin Gerin factory site on Meanwood Road.
Photo: Keith Lawson