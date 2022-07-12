When the Red Arrows touched down in Leeds

They landed at Leeds Bradford Airport from Holland in July 1998. The world famous flying team found time to meet a young cancer sufferer on the tarmac before taking off to thrill crowds at an air show in Redcar. Also touching down in the city that same month was American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist B.B. King. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city at the end of the 1990s. READ MORE: 39 unseen photos of Leeds Bradford Airport from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook