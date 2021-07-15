When ten men Leeds booked their League One play-offs place

The striker silenced Huish Park after netting what proved to be the winning goal against Yeovil Town in April 2008 despite the Whites having Alan Sheehan sent off. Freedman pounced in the fourth minute when Bradley Johnson's effort was parried by keeper Steve Mildenhall, and he was on hand to finish. Sheehan was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Lee Peltier in the 64th minute and Yeovil came back strongly. But Casper Ankergren made a great save to deny Aidan Downes a late equaliser. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook