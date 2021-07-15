Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 1-0 win at Yeovil Town in April 2008. PIC: Tony Johnson
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 1-0 win at Yeovil Town in April 2008. PIC: Tony Johnson

When ten men Leeds booked their League One play-offs place

It was a goal from Dougie Freedman which booked Leeds United's place in the League One play-offs.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 4:30 pm

The striker silenced Huish Park after netting what proved to be the winning goal against Yeovil Town in April 2008 despite the Whites having Alan Sheehan sent off. Freedman pounced in the fourth minute when Bradley Johnson's effort was parried by keeper Steve Mildenhall, and he was on hand to finish. Sheehan was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Lee Peltier in the 64th minute and Yeovil came back strongly. But Casper Ankergren made a great save to deny Aidan Downes a late equaliser. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Yeovil Town 0 Leeds United 1

Jonny Douglas is fouled by Yeovil Town's Jamie Peters.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Yeovil Town 0 Leeds United 1

Dougie Freedman pokes the ball into the net after just four minutes to score what proved to be the winner.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Yeovil Town 0 Leeds United 1

Paul Huntington tangles with Yeovil Town's Aidan Downes.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Yeovil Town 0 Leeds United 1

Bradley Johnson evades the challenge of Yeovil Town's Marc Bircham.

Photo: Tony Johnson

