When Leeds watched a total solar eclipse

Your city paused to gaze in wonder at a total solar eclipse in August 1999, the first over mainland Britain since 1927. City residents were among 350 million people in Europe and Asia to witnessed the last total solar eclipse of the century. Astronomer Patrick Moore described it at the time as a "strange, weird experience." It was one of a number of stories making the news headlines in Leeds during what proved a month to remember in August 1999. These photo memories rewind to 31 days which featured the end of an era for a shopping centre in a suburb, children on the city’s smallest estate getting artistic and the big clean-up getting underway after a feast of festival music. READ MORE: Walk around Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook