Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in August 1999. PIC: Dan Oxtoby
When Leeds watched a total solar eclipse

It was the day Leeds and its residents stopped to look up and enjoy a rare phenomenon.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:45 am

Your city paused to gaze in wonder at a total solar eclipse in August 1999, the first over mainland Britain since 1927. City residents were among 350 million people in Europe and Asia to witnessed the last total solar eclipse of the century. Astronomer Patrick Moore described it at the time as a "strange, weird experience." It was one of a number of stories making the news headlines in Leeds during what proved a month to remember in August 1999. These photo memories rewind to 31 days which featured the end of an era for a shopping centre in a suburb, children on the city’s smallest estate getting artistic and the big clean-up getting underway after a feast of festival music. READ MORE: Walk around Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Shoppers and workers in Park Square stop to watch the eclipse.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Residents watch the removal of the elevated pedestrian walkway at Seacroft Shopping Centre.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Graffitti artist 'Moose' demonstartes his skills in one of the many tunnels in Leeds. Rather than painting on the slogans, Moose simply wiped off dirt which accumulated from the passing traffic.

Photo: Charles Knight

Retailer Halfords opened a new store on York Road. Pictured is store manager Paul Hewitson with some of his staff.

Photo: Paul Barker

