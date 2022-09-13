That was the question on the lips of Leeds United fans at Tottenham Hotspur as speculation mounted over future of manager George Graham. They didn’t have to wait long for an answer - he was on his way just days after the Whites drew 3-3 at White Hart Lane. This was Leeds in September 1998, a month which featured students being put up in a four star Leeds city centre hotel while a poster advertising a 999 party at a city centre nightspot was causing controversy. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 30 days in the life of your city at the back end of the 1990s. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in September 1998
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in September 1998. PIC: Gary Longbottom
Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Leeds in September 1998
Leeds Jobline was handling in excess of 1,200 calls per week via its new call centre operation.
Photo: P.eter Langford.
3. Leeds in September 1998
These Leeds university students were being put up in the four-star Merrion Hotel for a week whilst their student accommodation was completed.
Photo: David Kielty
4. Leeds in September 1998
A new junior football team was launched in the city - North Leeds U-13s. Pictured, back row from left, are Bernard Clarke (manager) and Alex Worth (general manager of sponsors McDonalds in the St John's Centre). Middle row, from left, are Nathan Peters, Daniel Hardwick, Delroy Furgerson, Lance Clarke, Ryan Lau, Damon Jenkinson, Cristy Rawnsley and Jermaine Clarke. Front row, from left., are Mathew Ogden (vice-captain), Carl Matthews, Daniel Jenkinson, Harry Catterill (captain), Lee Hartley, Andrew Michaels and Richard Gardener.
Photo: James Hardisty