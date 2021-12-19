When Leeds department store Lewis's celebrated its Golden anniversary

1982 marked the 50th anniversary of city centre department store Lewis's with celebrations held on Dortmund Square. Lewis's on The Headrow was the place to go for generations of aspirational shoppers and bargain-hunters all keen for their fix of retail therapy. It opened on the newly-widened Headrow in September 1932 with more than 120,000 there to enjoy the ceremony. It served the city for more than 60 years before becoming an Allders in the mid-1990s. They photos showcase the celebrations and also the famous Christmas displays. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 18 photo memories of Lewis's LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook