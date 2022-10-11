News you can trust since 1890
When Leeds Corn Exchange was transformed into a giant birthday cake

It was the month a city centre landmark was transformed to celebrate a cashless birthday.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 hours ago

Leeds Corn Exchange was turned into a giant cake to celebrate the first birthday of Visa Cash, billed as a new way to pay for low value everyday items, in the city. This was Leeds in October 1998, a month which featured a blue plaque for another city landmark, a restaurant left counting the cost after a kitchen fire and the staging of the first ever Petanque (French boules) championship in the city centre. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city at the back end of the 1990s. READ MORE: The day Leeds stockbrokers faced financial ruin LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in October 1998

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in October 1998.

Photo: Third Party

2. Leeds in October 1998

Coun Bernard Atha with pupils from Bankside School in Leeds pictured at at the Thackery Medical Museum taking part in the launch of the history of the NHS compiled by Unison.

Photo: Charles Knight

3. Leeds in October 1998

This is Keith Roberts who was retiring as the manager of Roundhay Park and Tropical World. He is pictured in the rose garden.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Leeds in October 1998

Leeds city centre staged its first ever Petanque (French boules) championship.

Photo: Steve Riding

Leeds
