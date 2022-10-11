Leeds Corn Exchange was turned into a giant cake to celebrate the first birthday of Visa Cash, billed as a new way to pay for low value everyday items, in the city. This was Leeds in October 1998, a month which featured a blue plaque for another city landmark, a restaurant left counting the cost after a kitchen fire and the staging of the first ever Petanque (French boules) championship in the city centre. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city at the back end of the 1990s. READ MORE: The day Leeds stockbrokers faced financial ruin LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook