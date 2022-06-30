When Leeds city centre water fountains made a splash

The fountains were installed as part of a major refurbishment of City Square which included closing off one side to traffic, rearranging the statues and adding traditional street furniture. This was Leeds in June 2003, a month which also featured a sculptor revealing plans for a huge steel owl structure to be sited within the Holbeck Triangle. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook