When Leeds city centre water fountains made a splash

It was the month water fountains in Leeds city centre made a splash with the public.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 4:45 am

The fountains were installed as part of a major refurbishment of City Square which included closing off one side to traffic, rearranging the statues and adding traditional street furniture. This was Leeds in June 2003, a month which also featured a sculptor revealing plans for a huge steel owl structure to be sited within the Holbeck Triangle.

Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in June 2003. PIC: James Hardisty

1. Leeds in June 2003

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Leeds in June 2003

Sculptor Steve Blaylock was hoping to design a huge steel owl structure within the Holbeck Triangle area of Leeds.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Leeds in June 2003

Jane Tomlinson and Tracey Barraclough get the Race For Life started at Temple Newsam Park.

4. Leeds in June 2003

The Duchess of York was at Waterstones bookshop in the city centre to sign copies of her new book.

