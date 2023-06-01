And Leeds played its part in celebrating the Festival of Britain in the summer of 1951. Leeds City Council organised a full programme of events, concerts and exhibitions from the beginning of May until the end of July. The main exhibition site was at Woodhouse Moor and the opening ceremony was performed by H.R.H. The Princess Royal on June 23, 1951. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook