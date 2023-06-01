It was a festival which was hailed as a "beacon for change" helping to reshape arts, crafts, designs and sports for a generation.
And Leeds played its part in celebrating the Festival of Britain in the summer of 1951. Leeds City Council organised a full programme of events, concerts and exhibitions from the beginning of May until the end of July. The main exhibition site was at Woodhouse Moor and the opening ceremony was performed by H.R.H. The Princess Royal on June 23, 1951. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Festival of Britain memories
Enjoy these photo memories of the Festival of Britain. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Festival of Britain memories
The Lord Mayor, Francis Hugh O'Donnell arrives at the Odeon Cinema to perform the official opening of the Festival of Britain Information Bureau in May 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Festival of Britain memories
The 13th company of the Leeds Battalion of the Boys Brigade in front of Leeds Town Hall. The occasion was the relaying of five loyal messages to the King by trios of Boys Brigade members from all over the country. The northern contingent set out from John O'Groats, and arrived at Buckingham Palace on May 10, 1951. The trio setting off from the Town Hall ran to Whingate junction before handing on to another trio. The members from Leeds were Cpl. G. Higgins, Sgt. J. Ladley and L/Cpl. B. Parker. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Festival of Britain memories
Decorated tram no. 359 travelling through Middleton Woods, with the Leeds Coat of Arms seen at the top. This tram was first decorated for the Festival of Britain in 1951 and was subsequently decorated for various events until 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net