Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds United's 2-2 draw with Liverpool in February 2004. PIC: Getty

When Elland Road fell silent to remember Leeds United legend John Charles

It was the day Elland Road fell silent remember one of its own.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 6:00 am

An immaculate minute's silence was observed for the late John Charles ahead of Leeds United's clash with Liverpool in February 2004. A pulsating draw followed as Harry Kewell returned to score against his former employers. But Leeds fought back impressively through an Eirik Bakke snapshot and a Mark Viduka lob. Milan Baros pulled the Reds level with an excellent solo goal slipping past two defenders before firing a shot past Paul Robinson. Both teams had chances to win it including an Alan Smith header which came off the crossbar while Michael Owen was denied by Paul Robinson's superb save. "I'm happy with the boys," reflected Leeds United boss Eddie Gray at full-time. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 2 Liverpool 2

Flowers and a Leeds shirt are left by the Billy Bremner statue in memory former legend John Charles.

2. Leeds united 2 Liverpool 2

A young fan reads a message left on a Leeds United shirt in memory of former player John Charles.

3. Leeds United 2 Liverpool 2

Leeds and Liverpool players pay their respects to former Leeds player John Charles with a minute of silence ahead of kick-off.

4. Leeds United 2 Liverpool 2

Harry Kewell celebrates after opening the scoring against his former club.

