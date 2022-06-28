When David O'Leary's Leeds United adventure came to an end

The Irishman was relieved of his duties in LS11 following four seasons as manager and having spent almost £100 million on new players. There was no reward in terms of trophies, but the Whites never finished outside the top five with him at the helm and he helped make Leeds the talk of Europe thanks to a Champions League campaign to remember. His departure in June 2002, was also a month which saw Three Lions fans in Millennium Square left devastated and a Doctor Who fan build a Tardis in the back garden of his Leeds home. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook