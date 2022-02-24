From street scenes to resident rows with plant hire companies, a house for £6,000 and a mystery campaign - this series of photographs from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive revisits what was happening in Armley in the 1990s.
1. Ski and surf central
This shot of Armley Town Street was taken in October 1995 and shows, perhaps most surprisingly, a ski and surf shop on the edge of the city centre. All these shops are long gone and now replaced with a takeaway, off-licence and phone shop amongst others.
2. Bin Day
The photo is dated July 1992 and appears to show bins and rubbish being collected but where was it taken?
3. Day Centre
This shot is dated March 1993 and shows the Middlecross Residential and Day Care Centre in Cross Simpson Street. The archive also refers to it having being completed in December 1990 in a £1.8m project.
4. Campaigners
Taken in July 192, this picture was part of an action plea story featuring John McMullen, Diane Ackroyd and Brian Hunt. A written note on the back of the photo says "Armley Asbestos".