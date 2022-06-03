When an albino hedgehog was the talk of Leeds

This albino hedgehog was the talk of Leeds after being found by the owner of a plant nursery. They are extremely rare, with only one in 100,000 born with the recessive gene that causes them to have no melanin pigment in their skin, eyes or spikes. And their unique colour has previously led people to believe they glow in the dark. This was Leeds in June 1997, a month which also featured a well known all female barbershop choir celebrating 20 years of hitting the high notes, celebrity visits and charity fundraising drives. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook