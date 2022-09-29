News you can trust since 1890
When a singing waiter hit the high notes at a Leeds city centre restaurant

He was the singing waiter aiming to hit the high notes among customers at a Leeds city centre restaurant.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:45 am

Jean Paul Bouchez was the talk of foodies across the city thanks to his attempt to impress diners at French eaterie La Grillade on Wellington Street. This was Leeds in September 2004, a month which featured youngsters playing snakes and ladders and jenga in the middle of the street as part of a no-car initiative. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your Leeds in the middle of the early 2000s.

1. Leeds in September 2004

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in September 2004. PIC: James Hardisty

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Leeds in September 2004

Pupils from Talbot Primary School in Roundhay play snakes and ladders in the street as part of the In Town Without My Car Day initiative.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Leeds in September 2004

The new look Look North studio at the BBC's new base at Quarry Hill.

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Leeds in September 2004

The radically changing face of Leeds from the terrace of Whitehall Waterfront.

Photo: Hickes

