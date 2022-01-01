When a Leeds United sub looked to have given Rosler a winning start

Striker Mirco Antenucci came off the bench and curled in a left-footed shot from 25 yards with just seven minutes left on the clock against Burnley at Elland Road in August 2015. But the joy was short lived when up popped former Whites loanee Sam Vokes two minutes later to head home a cross to earn a point for the visitors on their return to the Championship. "On the chances we should have won the game but Burnley never gave up in the Premier League and they showed that same quality today," reflected head coach Uwe Rosler. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook