Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds United's 1-1 Championship opening day draw against Burnley at Elland Road. PIC: Getty
When a Leeds United sub looked to have given Rosler a winning start

He was the substitute who looked to have given Uwe Rosler a winning start as Leeds head coach.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 4:45 am

Striker Mirco Antenucci came off the bench and curled in a left-footed shot from 25 yards with just seven minutes left on the clock against Burnley at Elland Road in August 2015. But the joy was short lived when up popped former Whites loanee Sam Vokes two minutes later to head home a cross to earn a point for the visitors on their return to the Championship. "On the chances we should have won the game but Burnley never gave up in the Premier League and they showed that same quality today," reflected head coach Uwe Rosler. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 1 Burnley 1

Leeds United players in a huddle ahead of the game.

Photo: Getty

2. Leeds United 1 Burnley 1

Giuseppe Bellusci is challenged by Burnley's Jelle Vossen.

Photo: Getty

3. Leeds United 1 Burnley 1

All rise for Leeds United striker Chris Wood and Burnley's David Jones.

Photo: Getty

4. Leeds United 1 Burnley 1

Giuseppe Bellusci gets the better of Burnley's Jelle Vossen.

Photo: Getty

Premier LeagueBurnleyElland Road
