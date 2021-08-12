When a Leeds United striker's temper boiled over in the heat of Bangkok

Terry Venables jumped to the defence of Alan Smith after the Leeds United striker's temper boiled during a pre-seaon friendly against a Bangkok XI in July 2002. He likened the striker's passionate style to that of Leeds legend Billy Bremner and sympathised with Smith over a two-footed lunge that saw him replaced after 57 minutes. And he was was adamant that an earlier, unpunished challenge that riled the striker was a worse offence. "He has to learn to keep his cool, but it wasn't all one-way out there. He had some bad treatment. They bumped him about a bit," said Venables. Leeds won 2-1 in Thailand thanks to a 40 yard worldy from Eirik Bakke and a goal from Robbie Keane after he sprung the off-side trap. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook