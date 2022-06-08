When a leaky school roof put a dampener on exams

You had to feel sorry for pupils at Cardinal Heenan High in Meanwood who were forced to sit exams in the school hall while the roof was leaking. This was June 1998, a month which featured a snapshot of time buried at a school and another enjoying the delights of a 'heather garden'. Elsewhere a familiar face who would go on to Olympic gold touched down in Leeds while a band was recording a video for a recording of a pop anthem. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city at the back end of the 1990s. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in June 1998
Pupils from Priesthorpe High with a time capsule they planned to bury in the foundations of a new school wing. Pictured with students, from left, are Paul Willis, of Willmott Dixon Construction, Coun Mick Coulson and Judith Hart, head of history at the school.
2. Leeds in June 1998
Pupils from White Laith Primary in Whinmoor enjoy the school's 'Heather Garden'. Pictured, from left, are Natalie McLean, Nicholas Wilson and Sarah Bastow.
3. Leeds in June 1998
Part of a group of 55 dancers from Merlyn Rees Community High School visited The Yorkshire Dance Centrewhere they performed a dance sequence called 'Down But Not Out' to celebrate the launch of Leeds Breeze Festival Week.
4. Leeds in June 1998
TV personality Ian McCaskill chats with artist Alan Bamford at an exhibition of his work held at Centenary House in Leeds. The show, opened by Ian and promoted by the Rotary Club of Cross Gates, was held to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre at Rawdon.