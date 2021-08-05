Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds United's pre-season friendly with Colo Colo in Melbourne. PIC: Getty
Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds United's pre-season friendly with Colo Colo in Melbourne. PIC: Getty

When a jewel from Kewell polished off a pre-season win Down Under

It was a winning goal described by manager Terry Venables as a "a bit special".

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 4:30 pm

Harry Kewell proved the difference as Leeds United beat Colo Colo of Chile during their Far Eastern and Australian tour in July 2002. The number 10 beat two defenders on the right, accelerated into the box, and dummied past a third before thumping a left-foot shot into the roof of the net. It was a memorable moment enjoyed by 22,000 fans inside Melbourne's Colonial Stadium. The Whites finished off their Far East tour with a game against a Bangkok XI in Thailand. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 1 Colo Colo 0

Leeds United players relax prior to a training session.

Photo: Getty

Buy photo

2. Leeds United 1 Colo Colo 0

Fans watch the Whites during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly.

Photo: Getty

Buy photo

3. Leeds United 1 Colo Colo 0

The squad sign autographs for the fans during training session.

Photo: Getty

Buy photo

4. Leeds United 1 Colo Colo 0

Terry Venables gives instructions during the game.

Photo: Getty

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4