When a jewel from Kewell polished off a pre-season win Down Under

Harry Kewell proved the difference as Leeds United beat Colo Colo of Chile during their Far Eastern and Australian tour in July 2002. The number 10 beat two defenders on the right, accelerated into the box, and dummied past a third before thumping a left-foot shot into the roof of the net. It was a memorable moment enjoyed by 22,000 fans inside Melbourne's Colonial Stadium. The Whites finished off their Far East tour with a game against a Bangkok XI in Thailand.