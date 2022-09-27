What remains of the failed Leeds zoo and its famous bear pit - 182 years after it first opened
Many living in the area may find it difficult to imagine now, but there was once a zoological gardens on a site between Headingley and Burley.
Although few photographs of the zoo even exist from the short time it was open, historians have long been fascinated by the site, which is now home to cardigan road, dozens of houses and even part of Headingley Stadium.
The attraction, which opened to much fanfare in 1840, was so poorly-attended, it would shut for good only 18 years later.
A short time later, Cardigan Road and dozens of new houses were build directly on top of the site.
While almost all trace of the zoological gardens have been lost to the mists of time, its proud centrepiece, the bear pit, still remains off Cardigan Road.
