We look at the history of one of North Leeds's most curious Victorian relics. (Pic: Leodis)
What remains of the failed Leeds zoo and its famous bear pit - 182 years after it first opened

Many living in the area may find it difficult to imagine now, but there was once a zoological gardens on a site between Headingley and Burley.

By Richard Beecham
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:30 pm

Although few photographs of the zoo even exist from the short time it was open, historians have long been fascinated by the site, which is now home to cardigan road, dozens of houses and even part of Headingley Stadium.

The attraction, which opened to much fanfare in 1840, was so poorly-attended, it would shut for good only 18 years later.

A short time later, Cardigan Road and dozens of new houses were build directly on top of the site.

While almost all trace of the zoological gardens have been lost to the mists of time, its proud centrepiece, the bear pit, still remains off Cardigan Road.

1. Designs for the future?

The population of Leeds started to grow rapidly in the early 1800s, and politicians feared a lack of green spaces for people to spend time in may lead to drunkenness and gambling. A competition was held to design a botanical garden in the style of new attractions in Manchester and Sheffield - this was ultimately won by Wakefield architect William Billinton, with this design in 1838. (Picture: Leeds City Council)

2. So where exactly was it?

The zoological gardens site is now home to the Broomfields and Cardigan Road, which were built after the attraction’s closure in 1858. The north tip of the former site also formed part of what would become Headingley Stadium.

3. Bear necessities

When the gardens first opened in 1840, the site boasted a monkey enclosure, swans and an eagle. After considering the possibility of introducing elephants and lions to the park, it was decided to add a fully grown bear to the attraction in 1843. The bear cost £1,000 and had the special enclosure built for it.

4. Going bananas

Visitors were said to be able to feed bananas to the bear when it climbed up a tree inside the pit.

