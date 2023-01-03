News you can trust since 1890
What remains of the east Leeds ice cream factory that was once home to the Fab Ice Lolly

It was the east Leeds industrial landmark that delighted children across the nation, as home to the Fab, the Zzapp and the Festival.

By Richard Beecham
6 hours ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 12:09pm

But the former Treats Ice Cream site in Manston Lane is now no longer standing, with very few clues as to its former use.

We’ve dug out some photos of the site, and headed down now to catch a glimpse of how it now looks.

1. What once was

See our photos of the former home to the ZZapp and the Fab!

Photo: -

2. Ice cream!

The premises was formerly owned by Treats Ice Cream, with the factory produced the famous Zzapp multicoloured toffee ice cream for generations.

Photo: COPY

3. Hi guys!

The company also produced the Festival ice lolly - a favourite among ice cream van-goers in the 1980s.

Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE

4. Hogg wild

The Cross Gates site was acquired from Treats Ice Cream when that firm merged with Richmond Ice Cream in the 1990s. Agriculture Minister Douglas Hogg, right, samples an ice lolly together with John Emsley the Conservative candidate for Leeds East during his visit to the factory in 1995.

Photo: Peter Thacker

