Vinnie Jones - Photo memories of a Leeds United cult hero

Were you are Elland Road when Vinnie tackled the mascot in the pre-match warm up? This laugh out loud moment was one of a number of stand out memories from a season to remember as the no-nonsense midfielder helped Leeds United win promotion to the First Division. And he was only booked three times throughout the campaign after being taken aside by Gordon Strachan following a brawl with Anderlecht players during a pre-season friendly. The captain spoke to him about his disciplinary record and the fact the club needed him on the pitch. Strachan said: "You're not here to kill people, you're here because you're a good player and we know you can pass the ball!…We've got a lot to do this season and we can't have this childish bulls**t. We've got to be this force to be reckoned with!" Enjoy these photo memories of a tough tackling hard man who despite only playing 46 times for Leeds United enjoys cult hero status among the faithful.