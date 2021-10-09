Vinnie Jones - Photo memories of a Leeds United cult hero

Enjoy these photo memories of Vinnie Jones during his Leeds United playing days. PIC: Varley Picture Agency
Enjoy these photo memories of Vinnie Jones during his Leeds United playing days. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

This photo gallery of Vinnie Jones memories kicks off with an iconic classic.

Were you are Elland Road when Vinnie tackled the mascot in the pre-match warm up? This laugh out loud moment was one of a number of stand out memories from a season to remember as the no-nonsense midfielder helped Leeds United win promotion to the First Division. And he was only booked three times throughout the campaign after being taken aside by Gordon Strachan following a brawl with Anderlecht players during a pre-season friendly. The captain spoke to him about his disciplinary record and the fact the club needed him on the pitch. Strachan said: “You’re not here to kill people, you’re here because you’re a good player and we know you can pass the ball!…We’ve got a lot to do this season and we can’t have this childish bulls**t. We’ve got to be this force to be reckoned with!” Enjoy these photo memories of a tough tackling hard man who despite only playing 46 times for Leeds United enjoys cult hero status among the faithful. READ MORE: Memories from Leeds United's Elland Road promotion celebrations in 1990 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Vinnie Jones was among a number of new Leeds United signings ahead of the 1989/90 season. He arrived at Elland Road from Wimbledon for £650,000.

Vinnie Jones with fellow new signing John McClelland.

Vinnie Jones tries an overhead kick during a pre-season friendly against Anderlecht at Elland Road in July 1989.

Blackburn Rovers captain Keith Hill winces as Vinnie Jones's right boot makes contact with his thigh during tjhe Division Two clash at Elland Road in August 1989. The game finished 1-1.

