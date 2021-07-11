Trésor Kandol - Fans memories of a striker who offered a glimmer of light

Tresor Kandol celebrates his winning goal against Tranmere Rovers in August 2007. PIC: Tony Johnson

Tresor Kandol initially joined the Whites in a two-month loan deal in November 2006 after scoring 18 goals from 21 games for Barnet.

He made an immediate impression on his full home debut with a goal in front of the Elland Road faithful against Barnsley. And when the January 2007 transfer window opened, his move to LS11 was made permanent by manager Dennis Wise for an initial fee of £320,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tresor Kandol looks towards the camera during Leeds United's clash with Hartlepool United in September 2007. PIC: James Hardisty

The following season started brightly despite the Whites being relegated to League One and handed a 15 point deduction.

He forged a partnership with Jermaine Beckford in the first half of the season, winning him player of the August and September month award.

But loss of form and the arrival of Dougie Freedman meant Kandol lost his place in the starting eleven despite scoring 15 goals, as Leeds went on to reach the play-offs final against Wembley, a game in which he featured as a second-half substitute.

After loan spells at Milwall and Charlton Athletic he returned to Leeds and bagged more goals from the bench including Bristol Rovers, Kettering Town and Darlington.

Tresor Kandol celebrates scoring again st Swindon Town at the County Ground in March 2008. PIC: James Hardisty

His last game for the club - a 1-0 defeat at Norwich City - ended in bizarre circumstances. Just 20 seconds after entering the game as a late substitute, he took hold of opponent Darel Russell by the throat, was sent off and received a four-match ban.

Kandol signed for Spanish second division side Albacete. However, his spell in Spain was short lived because of injuries and he left the club by mutual consent in November 2010 after the club president described him as a "great lad with superb sense of humour."

Your YEP asked the Elland Road faithful to share memories of a player who won one cap for his native Congo DR.

Responses included:

Tresor Kandol walks off after receiving a red card just 20 seconds after entering the game as a late substitute against Norwich City at Carrow Road in March 2010. PIC: Tony Johnson

James Mullins - "Winner at Tranmere to kick start the -15 comeback."

John Geddes - "Goal against Gillingham at Elland Road."

Sean Caden - "Hartlepool at Home when we wiped off the -15! What a day. I was over from Australia and the Joint was rocking!"

Mark Shipley - "Saw him my first game back following a work enforced hiatus. Big strong lad. Did a job for us that was needed at the time."

Stuart Salvage - "Got to be the winner at Prenton Park, first game of the season. Minus 15 turned to minus 12 points."

Keith Brown - "Last minute winner at Tranmere."

Paul Kent - "In with the fans at Millwall."

Steven Kay - "His goal against Forest in 2007 was my first ever away game. Beckford got the winner in the last minute."

Jake Smith - "Him missing a header at a windy Withdean stadium and the bloke in front of me singing “it seems to me, you lived your life, like Tresor Kandol in the wind”.

Mark Catley - "My favourite moment at Elland Road- he was playing so badly, when he did a bad challenge and the ref came to talk to him, all the Leeds fans started chanting: Off! Off! Off! - do I win a prize?"

Charlie Barrick - "Seven wins out of seven at the start of the season when we were -15 in League 1. Him and Beckford banging them in."

Kevin Clarke - "Last minute goal at Tranmere - 15 points."

Elliott Daniels - "Spoke to him after a pre-season game down at Newport, welcomed a few of us onto the team bus. Very honest."

Scott Clarke - "Me singing 'He could play for Brazil, Tresor Kandol' at every away game very loudly."

John Rawson - " He took a penalty and the ball is still in orbit."

Dan Clark - "Back flipping."

Adam Robinson - "Possibly the best header of a football I have seen!"

*******************