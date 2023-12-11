He was the pioneering Leeds aviator whose firm proved a soaraway success.
Robert Blackburn, who was from Kirkstall, is widely recognised as one of the most important figures in the history of aviation. He went on to co-found the Blackburn Aircraft Company at Roundhay Road - on the site of what is now a Tesco supermarket. The company designed and built more than 80 aircraft, including army and navy biplanes as well as Kangaroo, Swift and Sopwith Baby planes at its Olympia Works. He gave regular demonstration ﬂights to huge crowds at Roundhay Park before ﬂying over to Bradford and back. And he went on to operate passenger ﬂights to London and Amsterdam once the First World War had ended. Legend has it that Mr Blackburn even once landed a plane on the 18th fairway at Scarcroft golf course, a club that he founded. Mr Blackburn's firm later became part of Hawker Siddeley and later British Aerospace.
Enjoy these photo memories of Blackburn Aircraft and their magnificent flying machines. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Aviation pioneer Robert Blackburn. Photo: Third Party
The large twin engined Biplane in this picture is a Blackburn Kangaroo Torpedo Bomber pictured in June 1919. Ten of these went to 246 squadron at Seaton Carew near Hartlepool for anti-submarine and convoy patrol work. They managed to attack eleven u-boats, sinking at least one and damaging four others before the war ended. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A worker is pictured drilling out wing spars for Swordfish aircraft, using a multiple spindle sensitive drill. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Inside the assembly shop at Olympia Works for Blackburn Firebrand IV tail planes elevators. Elevator assembly jigs on the left, tail plane assembly jigs on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Manufacturing aircraft at the Olympia Works factory in Roundhay. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net