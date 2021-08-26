Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 2-1 win at Highbury in August 2001. PIC: PA
The night nine men Leeds silenced the Gunners

It was the night Leeds United claimed three points despite a red mist descending on Highbury.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 4:30 pm

David O'Leary's men proved that they will be real contenders for the Premiership title this season with a gritty performance in north London back in August 2001. Goals from Ian Harte and Mark Viduka gave the Whites victory despite being reduced to nine men after the dismissal of Lee Bowyer and Danny Mills. "I think this team, they can beat anybody," reflected O'Leary at full time. "It became a little hectic" said Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger. The Whites would go on to finish the season in fifth place with the Gunners winning the title by seven points from runners-up Liverpool. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Arsenal 1 Leeds United 2

Eirik Bakke holds off Arsenal's Ray Parlour.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Arsenal 1 Leeds United 2

Harry Kewell on the charge as Arsenal's Robert Pires closes in.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Arsenal 1 Leeds United 2

Alan Smith races head of Arsenal's Robert Pires.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Arsenal 1 Leeds United 2

Ian Harte celebrates putting Leeds United ahead after his well places free kick eluded Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman.

Photo: James Hardisty

