The night nine men Leeds silenced the Gunners

David O'Leary's men proved that they will be real contenders for the Premiership title this season with a gritty performance in north London back in August 2001. Goals from Ian Harte and Mark Viduka gave the Whites victory despite being reduced to nine men after the dismissal of Lee Bowyer and Danny Mills. "I think this team, they can beat anybody," reflected O'Leary at full time. "It became a little hectic" said Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger. The Whites would go on to finish the season in fifth place with the Gunners winning the title by seven points from runners-up Liverpool.