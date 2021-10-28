The night Leeds United put the brakes on Lokomotiv Moscow

Leeds United sent Lokomotiv Moscow down the tracks thanks to a convincing 4-1 victory at Elland Road in the second round first leg clash in October 1999. Lee Bowyer claimed two first half goals with Harry Kewell and Alan Smith scoring after the interval to give David O'Leary's men a near-unassailable position for the away leg. Moscow rarely threatened throughout the match and despite some powerful long-range shots and the scorching free-kicks of Dmitri Loskov, keeper Nigel Martyn was largely untroubled. The Whites travelled to Russia the following month and won the away leg 3-0 thanks to an Ian Harte penalty and a brace from Michael Bridges. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook