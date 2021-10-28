Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 4-1 win against Lokomotic Moscow at Elland Road in October 1999. PIC: Phil Noble/PA
The night Leeds United put the brakes on Lokomotiv Moscow

It was an emphatic UEFA Cup performance which set a new club record of 10 consecutive wins.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 4:30 pm

Leeds United sent Lokomotiv Moscow down the tracks thanks to a convincing 4-1 victory at Elland Road in the second round first leg clash in October 1999. Lee Bowyer claimed two first half goals with Harry Kewell and Alan Smith scoring after the interval to give David O'Leary's men a near-unassailable position for the away leg. Moscow rarely threatened throughout the match and despite some powerful long-range shots and the scorching free-kicks of Dmitri Loskov, keeper Nigel Martyn was largely untroubled. The Whites travelled to Russia the following month and won the away leg 3-0 thanks to an Ian Harte penalty and a brace from Michael Bridges. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 4 Lokomotiv 1

Lee Bowyer rises high to head home.

2. Leeds United 4 Lokomotiv 1

Harry Kewell skips past a challenge.

3. Leeds United 4 Lokomotiv 1

Lee Bowyer celebrates his goal with the Elland Road faithful.

4. Leeds United 4 Lokomotiv 1

Alan Smith celebrates his goal with fellow strike partner Michael Bridges.

