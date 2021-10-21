The night Leeds United invaded Rome

The Whites headed for Italy in October 1998 backed by a huge travelling support for the UEFA Cup second round first leg clash against I Giallorossi. Whites fans soaked up the sights and sounds of the Eternal City before heading for the Olympic Stadium to watch Leeds take on a Roma side packed with quality including Brazilian World Cup winner Cafu and legend Francesco Totti who went on to make more than 600 appearances for the club scoring 250 goals. Yet it was another striker who broke Leeds hearts on the night. Marco Delvecchio scored what proved to be the only goal of the game after 17 minutes. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook