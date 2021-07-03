Enjoy these memories from Leeds United's 3-0 Carabao Cup first round win against Salford City in August 2019. PIC: Getty

The night Leeds United fans were treated to a rarity

It was a night a striker scored on his debut and Leeds United fans were treated to a rarity - a goal from Gaetano Berardi.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 4:30 pm

The Whites swept past swept League Two Salford City in August 2019 to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup. On-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah tapped home Helder Costa's low cross before Berardi doubled Leeds' advantage, flicking in Costa's near-post corner. And midfielder Mateusz Klich put the game to bed after bending in a third from the edge of the box. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Salford City 0 Leeds United 3

Kalvin Phillips hunts down Salford City's Richie Towell.

Photo: Getty

Buy photo

2. Salford City 0 Leeds United 3

Eddie Nketiah scores the opening goal on his Leeds United debut.

Photo: Getty

Buy photo

3. Salford City 0 Leeds United 3

Ben White keeps tabs on Salford City's Jake Beesley.

Photo: Getty

Buy photo

4. Salford City 0 Leeds United 3

Jamie Shackleton battles for the ball with Salford City's Danny Lloyd-McGoldrick.

Photo: Getty

Buy photo
Leeds UnitedGaetano BerardiMateusz Klich
Next Page
Page 1 of 3