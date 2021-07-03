The night Leeds United fans were treated to a rarity

The Whites swept past swept League Two Salford City in August 2019 to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup. On-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah tapped home Helder Costa's low cross before Berardi doubled Leeds' advantage, flicking in Costa's near-post corner. And midfielder Mateusz Klich put the game to bed after bending in a third from the edge of the box. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook