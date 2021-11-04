The night last gasp Leeds United robbed the Saints

A last gasp moment of magic from striker Michael Bridges proved the difference as the Whites broke Southampton hearts at Elland Road in November 1999. Bridges, who scored his first senior hat-trick against Saints in only his second appearance for Leeds earlier in the season, undid the visitors again with a stunning 25-yard strike. The visitors appeared to have earned a creditable away point with David O'Leary's men but the 88th minute dismissal of Patrick Colleter proved decisive as Leeds were finally able to make their advantage tell. Bridges conjured up a spectacular winner when he hooked home his 12th of the season from outside the box. "My lads didn't deserve this," reflected Saints manager Dave Jones at full time. Leeds would go on finish third in the Premiership while Southampton ended the campaign in 15th place. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook