The Leeds school which boasted ten sets of twins during the 1990s

It was the Leeds school where you could be forgiven for seeing double, ten times.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

When you walked down the corridors of Green Lane Primary in Garforth during the 1990s you could be left scratching your head in confusion. And spare a thought for the teachers as mistaken identity could become an issue throughout the school day. The school boasted ten, yes ten, sets of twins. These photos, dating back to November 1998 and plucked from the YEP archive. have left us wondering where are they all are now? Any idea? Email: [email protected]s.co.uk or tweet him – @AndyHutchYPN READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

