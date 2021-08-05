Enjoy these photo memories from the Homes of Tomorrow exhibition held at the Lewis's store in August 1945.
Enjoy these photo memories from the Homes of Tomorrow exhibition held at the Lewis's store in August 1945.

The Leeds exhibition which showcased homes of the future in the 1940s

It was the city centre exhibition showcasing homes of the future.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 6:00 am

The 'Homes of Tomorrow' exhibition was held at Lewis's store on The Headrow in August 1945 and was sponsored by the Yorkshire Evening News. The exhibition attracted more than 70,000 people who enjoyed the stands, displays and ideas. It was the second time it had been staged in the city. READ MORE: The controversial 1940s housing plan to triple the size of Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The 1944 exhibition was opened by Bradford writer J.B. Priestley. He survived injury and gas attacks in the First World War which left him unfit for active service in the Second World War.

In view are a number of cookers at the 1944 exhibtion. To the left is a solid fuel cooker, this model is called a 'Yorkdale'. In the centre are several small electric models with solid rings, grill, oven and pan rack underneath.

Professor A.M. Low makes the opening speech at the exhibition in 1945. A fashionably dressed woman, two children are on her left. The boy is formally dressed complete with a handkerchief in the pocket of his jacket.

Gas water heaters are on display, the lady in the centre is turning one on. A cloud of steam is rising from the water, the reaction of watching women seems to vary from doubt to delight.

