The Leeds exhibition which showcased homes of the future in the 1940s

The 1944 exhibition was opened by Bradford writer J.B. Priestley. He survived injury and gas attacks in the First World War which left him unfit for active service in the Second World War.
In view are a number of cookers at the 1944 exhibtion. To the left is a solid fuel cooker, this model is called a 'Yorkdale'. In the centre are several small electric models with solid rings, grill, oven and pan rack underneath.
Professor A.M. Low makes the opening speech at the exhibition in 1945. A fashionably dressed woman, two children are on her left. The boy is formally dressed complete with a handkerchief in the pocket of his jacket.
Gas water heaters are on display, the lady in the centre is turning one on. A cloud of steam is rising from the water, the reaction of watching women seems to vary from doubt to delight.