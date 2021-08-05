The Leeds exhibition which showcased homes of the future in the 1940s

The 'Homes of Tomorrow' exhibition was held at Lewis's store on The Headrow in August 1945 and was sponsored by the Yorkshire Evening News. The exhibition attracted more than 70,000 people who enjoyed the stands, displays and ideas. It was the second time it had been staged in the city. READ MORE: The controversial 1940s housing plan to triple the size of Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook