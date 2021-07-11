Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's last gasp win against Tranmere Rovers in August 2007. PIC: PA

The last gasp win from a Leeds United season which started 15 degrees below zero

"I thought Leeds came here and struggled and we end up being mugged."

The words of Tranmere Rovers boss Ronnie Moore after watching his side beaten by Leeds United on the opening day of the 2017/18 campaign. Tresor Kandol's last-minute winner proved the difference as the Whites began their first season in League One with a 15-point deduction. "We had a little argument at half-time as a few people weren't at the races but we've got to stick together. A lot of the lads are very passionate about the situation. Odds stacked against you are a wonderful motivation," reflected Leeds United manager Dennis Wise at full-time. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Tranmere Rovers 1 Leeds United 2

Casper Ankergren clears the ball whilst under pressure from Tranmere's Calvin Zola.

2. Tranmere Rovers 1 Leeds United 2

Chris Greenacre (number 10) celebrates his goal after arriving at the back post to convert a Chris Shuker cross.

3. Tranmere Rovers 1 Leeds United 2

Andy Hughes challenges Tranmere's Steve Davies for a high ball.

4. Tranmere Rovers 1 Leeds United 2

Matt Heath heads home Alan Thompson's free-kick to equalise.

