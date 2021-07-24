The day the Toffees came unstuck at Elland Road

Leeds United signed off their pre-season campaign in August 2015 with a deserved win over a young Everton team. A "Barcelona style goal" from Alex Mowatt and Chris Wood's first for the club secured victory in front of a crowd of more than 17,000. Everton’s line-up was relatively inexperienced, in part because the club were due to host a testimonial for Duncan Ferguson but featured Ross Barkley, Steven Naismith, James McCarthy and Bryan Oviedo. The Whites would go on to finish the 2015/16 Championship season in 13th place while Premier League Everton finished 11th. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook