Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 2-0 pre-season win against Everton at Elland Road. PIC: Varley Picture Agency
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 2-0 pre-season win against Everton at Elland Road. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

The day the Toffees came unstuck at Elland Road

It was the day the Toffees came unstuck in a pre-season friendly at Elland Road.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 6:00 am

Leeds United signed off their pre-season campaign in August 2015 with a deserved win over a young Everton team. A "Barcelona style goal" from Alex Mowatt and Chris Wood's first for the club secured victory in front of a crowd of more than 17,000. Everton’s line-up was relatively inexperienced, in part because the club were due to host a testimonial for Duncan Ferguson but featured Ross Barkley, Steven Naismith, James McCarthy and Bryan Oviedo. The Whites would go on to finish the 2015/16 Championship season in 13th place while Premier League Everton finished 11th. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 2 Everton 0

Leeds United coach Uwe Rosler and Everton manager Roberto Martínez embrace before kick off.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

Buy photo

2. Leeds United 2 Everton 0

Lewis Cook takes on Everton's Tyias Browning.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

Buy photo

3. Leeds United 2 Everton 0

Striker Chris Wood guards the ball.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

Buy photo

4. Leeds United 2 Everton 0

Tom Adeyemi tackles Everton's Bryan Oviedo.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

Buy photo
Elland RoadBarcelona
Next Page
Page 1 of 3