Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 3-0 win against Northampton Town in May 2009. PIC: Simon Hulme

The day play-offs bound Leeds United relegated the Cobblers

It was a convincing win from a play-offs bound Leeds United.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 4:30 pm

A 3-0 demolition of Northampton Town on the final day of the League One season in May 2009 confirmed the Cobblers relegation to League Two. Striker Luciano Becchio nodded Leeds in front from Ben Parker's cross before Luke Guttridge and Leon Constantine went close for the Cobblers. But Jermaine Beckford netted his 34th goal of the season in the bottom left-hand corner on the hour. And substitute Robert Snodgrass added the third with an injury-time volley. The win, played out in front of more than 34,000 fans at Elland Road, set up a two legged play-off semi-final clash with Millwall. READ MORE: The night Leeds United came within a whisker of silencing the Lions roar LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 3 Northampton Town 0

Andy Robinson tangles with Northampton Town's Abdul Osman.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Buy photo

2. Leeds United 3 Northampton Town 0

Striker Luciano Becchio rises high with Northampton Town's Jason Crowe.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Buy photo

3. Leeds United 3 Northampton Town 0

Striker Luciano Becchio heads home to open the scoring.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Buy photo

4. Leeds United 3 Northampton Town 0

Luciano Becchio celebrates his goal, with Jonathan Douglas in the background.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Buy photo
CobblersJermaine BeckfordLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 3