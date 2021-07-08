The day play-offs bound Leeds United relegated the Cobblers

A 3-0 demolition of Northampton Town on the final day of the League One season in May 2009 confirmed the Cobblers relegation to League Two. Striker Luciano Becchio nodded Leeds in front from Ben Parker's cross before Luke Guttridge and Leon Constantine went close for the Cobblers. But Jermaine Beckford netted his 34th goal of the season in the bottom left-hand corner on the hour. And substitute Robert Snodgrass added the third with an injury-time volley. The win, played out in front of more than 34,000 fans at Elland Road, set up a two legged play-off semi-final clash with Millwall. READ MORE: The night Leeds United came within a whisker of silencing the Lions roar LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook