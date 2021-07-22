The day Leeds United's own birthday boy celebrated with the perfect pressie

David Healy was celebrating his 27th birthday when Norwich City visited Elland Road on the opening day of the 2006/07 season. And it proved to be one to remember for the Whites striker after his first-half penalty proved the difference between the two sides. The Whites started the new campaign on the back of play-off final heartache at Wembley just two months earlier. "What this win does is refocus the lads on this season again. We're up and running now. Whether it exorcises the ghost completely I don't know, that remains to be seen," reflected manager Kevin Blackwell. "But what it does do is let the lads know that if they start feeling sorry for themselves it will be a very long and hard season." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook