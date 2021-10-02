Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 3-3 draw with Watford at Elland Road in December 2013. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe
The day Leeds United played out a six goal thriller with the high-flying Hornets

"I have mixed emotions as it could have gone either way. It was such an open game and in a game like that, anything can happen."

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 4:45 am

Brian McDermott was in a reflective mood after watching his Leeds United team play out a pulsating 3-3 draw against Premier League chasers Watford at Elland Road in December 2013. "There may be an initial disappointment that we didn't win but we may well reflect on this as a good point." he added. The Hornets had led through Troy Deeney's 10-yard strike and a counter-attack goal by Christian Battocchio. But Danny Pugh put the Whites back in the game with a tidy finish from a tight angle and Matt Smith nodded in the equaliser from close range. Ross McCormack ran through to slip in Leeds' third but Deeney earned a draw. Watford would go on to finish third in the Championship missing out on promotion via the play-offs while Leeds ended the campaign in 13th place. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 3 Watford 3

A minute's applause was held for Leeds United legend Billy Bremner ahead of kick-off.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Leeds United 3 Watford 3

Rodolph Austin tangles with Watford's Lewis McGugan.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Leeds United 3 Watford 3

Danny Pugh scores his goal.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Leeds United 3 Watford 3

Marius Zaliukas blocks Watford's Joel Ekstand's late effort.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

