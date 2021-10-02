The day Leeds United played out a six goal thriller with the high-flying Hornets

Brian McDermott was in a reflective mood after watching his Leeds United team play out a pulsating 3-3 draw against Premier League chasers Watford at Elland Road in December 2013. "There may be an initial disappointment that we didn't win but we may well reflect on this as a good point." he added. The Hornets had led through Troy Deeney's 10-yard strike and a counter-attack goal by Christian Battocchio. But Danny Pugh put the Whites back in the game with a tidy finish from a tight angle and Matt Smith nodded in the equaliser from close range. Ross McCormack ran through to slip in Leeds' third but Deeney earned a draw. Watford would go on to finish third in the Championship missing out on promotion via the play-offs while Leeds ended the campaign in 13th place. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook