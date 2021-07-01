Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 4-1 win against Nottingham Forest in April 2011. PIC: Simon Hulme

The day Leeds United felled the Forest

It proved a second half to remember for the Elland Road faithful.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:30 pm

Leeds United scored four second-half goals to defeat 10-man Nottingham Forest in April 2011 after a feisty contest at Elland Road. Forest dominated the first half but had Chris Cohen sent off after challenging George McCartney for a loose ball. Jonny Howson put Leeds in front from close range after the restart before Luciano Becchio headed a second goal. Garath McCleary pulled one back for the visitors with a superb curling effort but Max Gradel then struck with an 18-yard shot and fired home a rebound close to the end. The Whites would go on to win just one of their seven remaining league games finishing the campaign in seventh position, three points and a place behind Nottingham Forest. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 4 Nottingham Forest 1

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Lee Camp save sat the feet of Bradley Johnson.

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Leeds United 4 Nottingham Forest 1

Robert Snodgrass battles for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Joel Lynch.

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Leeds United 4 Nottingham Forest 1

Jonny Howson gets away from Nottingham Forest's Radoslaw Majewski.

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Leeds United 4 Nottingham Forest 1

Barry Bannan gets away from Nottingham Forest's Radoslaw Majewski.

Photo: Simon Hulme

