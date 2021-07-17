Enjoy these photo memories from the day Leeds United were promoted back to the Premier League. PIC: Getty
Enjoy these photo memories from the day Leeds United were promoted back to the Premier League. PIC: Getty

The day Leeds United fans celebrated Premier League promotion

It was the day which provided a generation of fans with a 'where were you when you heard?' moment.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 11:30 am

Friday, July 17, 2021, will be forever remembered as the day Leeds United ended 16 years of hurt. The Whites were promoted back to the Premier League after West Bromwich Albion's 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town. Thousands of fans gathered outside Elland Road after full-time to celebrate and catch a glimpse of the squad. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United promoted

Thousands of fans descended on Elland Road.

Photo: Getty

Buy photo

2. Leeds United promoted

Did you go down to Elland Road?

Photo: Getty

Buy photo

3. Leeds United promoted

Fans celebrate at the Billy Bremner statue.

Photo: Getty

Buy photo

4. Leeds United promoted

This fan gestures the Leeds salute.

Photo: Getty

Buy photo
Premier LeagueThousands
Next Page
Page 1 of 3