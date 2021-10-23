The day Leeds United ended a 21 match unbeaten league run

Goals from Eddie Lewis and Rob Hulse proved the difference at Elland Road in August 2005. "Wolves are a side who came here with a lot of confidence but that record was there to be beaten," reflected manager Kevin Blackwell at full time. "We showed good team spirit and good application. What this win will do is give us confidence, particularly beating a side like Wolves." The Whites would go on to finish fifth while Wolves finished outside the play-off places in seventh. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook