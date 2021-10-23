Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds United's 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road in August 2005. PIC: Dan Oxtoby
The day Leeds United ended a 21 match unbeaten league run

It was the day Leeds United tamed the Wolves, ending the opposition's 21 match unbeaten league run.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 4:45 am

Goals from Eddie Lewis and Rob Hulse proved the difference at Elland Road in August 2005. "Wolves are a side who came here with a lot of confidence but that record was there to be beaten," reflected manager Kevin Blackwell at full time. "We showed good team spirit and good application. What this win will do is give us confidence, particularly beating a side like Wolves." The Whites would go on to finish fifth while Wolves finished outside the play-off places in seventh. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 2 Wolves 0

Robbie Blake on the attack.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. Leeds United 2 Wolves 0

Eddie Lewis celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Leeds United 2 Wolves 0

Eddie Lewis goes in hard with Jackie McNamara.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Leeds 2 Wolves 0

Sean Derry challenges Colin Cameron.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

