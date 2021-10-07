The day Leeds United brushed aside the Blues in front of the Sky TV cameras

Manager Brian McDermott was in an upbeat frame of mind after watching his Leeds United team destroy Birmingham City in front of the Sky cameras at Elland Road on a Sunday afternoon in October 2013. The Whites found themselves 3-0 ahead at half-time thanks to goals from Ross McCormack, Rodolph Austin and Matt Smith. Smith scored his second after the break to complete a 4-0 win. "I don't do excuses, I do reality. I will never tell anyone what I tell players in the dressing room but we are all disappointed," said Blues boss Lee Clark. "Our passing and forward play were very average in the first half, so it was a frustrating afternoon and we got what we deserved." The Whites would go on to finish the season in 13th position, one place below Birmingham City by way of goal difference. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook