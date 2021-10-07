Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 4-0 win against Birmingham City at Elland Road in October 2013. PIC: Mark Bickerdike
The day Leeds United brushed aside the Blues in front of the Sky TV cameras

"The more games you play, the more you learn how to win and today we got closer to where we want to be."

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 4:30 pm

Manager Brian McDermott was in an upbeat frame of mind after watching his Leeds United team destroy Birmingham City in front of the Sky cameras at Elland Road on a Sunday afternoon in October 2013. The Whites found themselves 3-0 ahead at half-time thanks to goals from Ross McCormack, Rodolph Austin and Matt Smith. Smith scored his second after the break to complete a 4-0 win. "I don't do excuses, I do reality. I will never tell anyone what I tell players in the dressing room but we are all disappointed," said Blues boss Lee Clark. "Our passing and forward play were very average in the first half, so it was a frustrating afternoon and we got what we deserved." The Whites would go on to finish the season in 13th position, one place below Birmingham City by way of goal difference. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 4 Birmingham City 0

Sam Byram holds off Birmingham City's Jesse Lingard.

2. Leeds United 4 Birmingham City 0

Ross McCormack celebrates scoring Leeds United's opening goal. He guided a shot into an empty net after a poor clearance from a long ball by Birmingham City goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

3. Leeds United 4 Birmingham City 0

Birmingham, City's Andrew Shinnie skips over the challenge of Scott Wooton.

4. Leeds United 4 Birmingham City 0

Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny in action.

