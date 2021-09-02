Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 4-3 win against Coventry City at Highfield Road in September 1999. PIC: Getty
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 4-3 win against Coventry City at Highfield Road in September 1999. PIC: Getty

The day Batty silenced the boo boys at Highfield Road

It was the perfect response to the boo boys of Highfield Road.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 4:30 pm

David Batty was jeered at his every move when Leeds United visited Coventry City in September 1999. The midfielder bore the brunt of the home support displeasure after being sent off for the Thee Lions against Poland in a crucial Euro 2000 qualifier. Yet he responded with a man of the match display as Leeds edged out the Sky Blues in a seven goal thriller. Goals from Lee Bowyer, Darren Huckerby, Michael Bridges and an Ian Harte penalty proved enough to claim the three points. "It's a great team to play in," said 30-year-old Batty. "Everyone's so enthusiastic and willing to work hard and if you do that you get a lot of success. Hopefully the young lads can gain from my experience and their youthfulness can rub off on me." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Coventry 3 Leeds United 4

Michael Bridges holds off a challenge from Coventry City's Richard Hall.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales

2. Coventry 3 Leeds United 4

John Aloisi (right) celebrates his goal and Coventry City's third with teammate Robbie Keane.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

3. Coventry 3 Leeds United 4

Harry Kewell is challenged by Coventry City's Youssef Chippo.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

4. Coventry 3 Leeds United 4

Darren Huckerby slips the ball past Magnus Hedman in the Coventry City goal.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Page NaN of 4