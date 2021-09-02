The day Batty silenced the boo boys at Highfield Road

David Batty was jeered at his every move when Leeds United visited Coventry City in September 1999. The midfielder bore the brunt of the home support displeasure after being sent off for the Thee Lions against Poland in a crucial Euro 2000 qualifier. Yet he responded with a man of the match display as Leeds edged out the Sky Blues in a seven goal thriller. Goals from Lee Bowyer, Darren Huckerby, Michael Bridges and an Ian Harte penalty proved enough to claim the three points. "It's a great team to play in," said 30-year-old Batty. "Everyone's so enthusiastic and willing to work hard and if you do that you get a lot of success. Hopefully the young lads can gain from my experience and their youthfulness can rub off on me." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook