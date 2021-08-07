The day an Alioski wonder goal helped fell the Forest

Gjanni Alioski' s worldie provided a match-killing finish to Leeds United's Champinship clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in August 2017. His stunning low 20 yard strike went on win the Sky Bet Championship' goal of the month award as well as the goal of the season at the club's annual award ceremony at the end of the campaign. The effort rounded off an outstanding first month in which Leeds went seven games unbeaten and finished August inside the Championship’s top three. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook