Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in August 2017. PIC: Getty
The day an Alioski wonder goal helped fell the Forest

It was a strike which helped fell the Forest before going on to be named Leeds United's goal of the season.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 6:00 am

Gjanni Alioski' s worldie provided a match-killing finish to Leeds United's Champinship clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in August 2017. His stunning low 20 yard strike went on win the Sky Bet Championship' goal of the month award as well as the goal of the season at the club's annual award ceremony at the end of the campaign. The effort rounded off an outstanding first month in which Leeds went seven games unbeaten and finished August inside the Championship’s top three. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Nottingham Forest 0 Leeds United 2

Leeds fans look on during the game.

Photo: Getty

2. Nottingham Forest 0 Leeds United 2

Jay-Roy Grot chases down Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall.

Photo: Getty

3. Nottingham Forest 0 Leeds United 2

Kemar Roofe celebrates opening the scoring with Ezgjan Alioski.

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Nottingham Forest 0 Leeds United 2

Kalvin Phillips on the run.

Photo: Getty

