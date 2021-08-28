The day a Snodgrass double spoiled a fitting farewell to a Turf Moor legend

Robert Snodgrass pounced twice in the last 14 minutes in November 2011 to prevent Burnley paying a winning tribute to former Whites manager Jimmy Adamson who spent his entire 486-game playing career with the Clarets. The winger slid home Lloyd Sam's cross on 76 minutes to equalise after Jay Rodriguez had headed home a 10th-minute opener. And on 89 minutes, he chested the ball down at the back post to fire home a winner to silence the crowd and send Leeds fifth. It was Leeds United's seventh win in the last eight meetings between the sides. Leeds went on to finish the season in 12th, a point and a place behind Burnley. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook