The Beatles in Leeds: Rare footage shows Beatlemania during an age of innocence
The vintage black and white cine film was shot outside the Odeon Theatre on The Headrow in Leeds city centre in November 1963. The footage shows a large police presence outside of the venue to try and keep fans in check.
But despite this they can be seen climbing onto buildings, causing havoc and generally running riot. As The Beatles arrive in their limousine the atmosphere intensifies as fans begin running across police lines to try and get to the group’s car.
The two-minute footage was taken during third of four visits by The Beatles to Leeds in the early 1960s. The Fab Four first took to the stage in the city at the Queen’s Hall in 1963, on the same bill as Acker Bilk. They returned in June 1963 and on that occasion, dozens of police were employed for crowd control. The Beatles also appeared at the Leeds Odeon in November 1963 and October 1964.
