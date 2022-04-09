Greg Mulholland, Leeds North West MP protesting about the closure of Tetley's Brewery, with, from the left, Robert Dale, Jules O'Dwyer, Katherine Bavage and Richard Whitmill. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Tetley's Brewery: A look back at the Leeds brewery between 1998 and 2010 ahead of Tetley's Heritage Weekend

From protests to pints, here are 11 photos to take you back to Tetley's Brewery between 1998 and 2010.

By Abi Whistance
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 9:18 am

In the run-up to Tetley's Heritage Weekend later this month, we have compiled a collection of archived pictures from the well-loved brewery in Leeds over the past three decades.

From protests against its closure to radio presenters celebrating with a pint of Tetley's bitter, here are 11 photos to take you back to Tetley's Brewery between 1998 and 2010.

Tetley's Heritage Weekend is taking place on Saturday 30 April 2022 to Sunday 1 May 2022.

1.

Pictured is the iconic Tetley's Brewery in March 2004.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2.

Pictured is Maggie Nicholson from Barnsley giving the Tetley Shire Horses Prince (left) and Charles a drink of beer at the presentation ceremony held at the Yorkshire Post office in August 1998.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3.

Showing their objection to the closure of the Tetley's Brewery in 2010 are (from the left) Richard Whitmill, Katherine Bavage, Greg Mulholland MP and Jules O'Dwyer.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4.

Pictured is international cricket umpire Dickie Bird eyeing up a pint of Tetley's Bitter after opening the Dickie Bird Room at Tetley's Brewery in 1998.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

