In the run-up to Tetley's Heritage Weekend later this month, we have compiled a collection of archived pictures from the well-loved brewery in Leeds over the past three decades.
Undefined: readMore
From protests against its closure to radio presenters celebrating with a pint of Tetley's bitter, here are 11 photos to take you back to Tetley's Brewery between 1998 and 2010.
Tetley's Heritage Weekend is taking place on Saturday 30 April 2022 to Sunday 1 May 2022.
LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on Facebook.
Page 1 of 3