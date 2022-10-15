It be a century on Sunday October 16 since the stunning house, farm and parklands passed into the ownership of Leeds City Council. Visitors will be able to step back in time that day by paying the same admission prices as their ancestors in 1922, with tickets for the house and farm costing just 6p for adults and 3p for children.

In honour of the historic milestone, a beautiful Corsican Pine tree has also been planted on site to replace a magnificent larch tree, which finally succumbed to its advancing years and fell in the 1990s.

The new tree was part-funded by the Friends of Temple Newsam and was blessed by the Bishop of Leeds. It has already been grown from a seed and cared for by the same nurseryman for more than 40 years.

Dignitaries gather for the 1922 ceremony to hand over Temple Newsam House to Leeds Corporation.

The celebration comes a century after the estate’s last private owner, Edward Wood, sold 900 acres of parkland to the then Leeds Corporation for £35,000 with the House included “for free”.

The House developed into an art gallery between 1938 and the early 1980s, sheltering works from the city’s art gallery during World War II. Home Farm was also developed as a dairy to provide clean healthy milk for schools and hospitals in Leeds.

Since the early 1980s up until today, the house has continued to develop as a museum for fine and decorative arts, with rooms gradually restored to their former glory. Its Home Farm has become a popular visitor attraction too thanks to its collections of rare breed farm animals.

Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said: “Temple Newsam is one of the city’s most beautiful and historic sites and a place the people of Leeds can be hugely proud to call their own. We’re very privileged to take care of the house and grounds on behalf of the city and to know the very special part Temple Newsam plays in the history and heritage of Leeds.”

A school group is shown around Temple Newsam House in the 1940s.

Tickets for this Sunday will be available from the marquee outside the house. Visit museumsandgalleries.leeds.gov.uk/temple-newsam for more information when planning your visit.