Pre-COVID, food critics raved about the boom in the independent eateries and the chains that were being drawn to a rapidly evolving night-life and hospitality scene.
However, long before the likes of multi-million pound shopping centres and food quarters Leeds already had a taste for dining out.
Here are some restaurants from the 1980s - most of which are no longer there - but can you remember them?
1. Strawberry Affaire
This picture was taken in March 1984 for a review of Strawberry Affaire at Lands Lane/Albion Place in Leeds city centre. The reviewer wrote "It is a window on what our culinary world has become under various American and Continental influences." It even says that as the restaurant was so busy that night and they had not booked, they were asked to share a table with another couple.
2. Ringways
Ringways in Leeds, which was on Whitehall Road, was pictured in November 1987 and already trimmed up for the Christmas party season.
3. Olive Tree
The Olive Tree Greek restaurant at Rodley roundabout was run by restauranteur George and Vasoulla Psarias for 29 years until it closed in 2015. It was briefly an Italian restaurant and the building is now a nursery.
4. Castle Grove
Castle Grove at Headingley is pictured in September 1987. Castle Grove Masonic Hall is a Grade II listed building with architectural feature and is still host to weddings, business meetings, public events and celebrations.