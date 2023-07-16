Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Skelton Grange: Memories of the Leeds power station which served a city

This photo gallery provides a powerful link to the city’s industrial past.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Skelton Grange Power Station was the imposing landmark which will be remembered by generations of people who grew up in the city. Skelton Grange ‘A’ and Skelton Grange ‘B’ were the two now-demolished coal fired power stations that served Leeds and surrounding areas. The seven cooling towers in Stourton dominated the city’s skyline for decades. The power station closed in 1994 and was demolished in 1998. These memories, powered by the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart its rise and fall. READ MORE: Memories of Kirkstall Power Station LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A bird's eye view of Skelton Grange power station in July 1966.

A bird's eye view of Skelton Grange power station in July 1966. Photo: YPN

A group of workers during construction work at Skelton Grange, possibly on the 'A' station, which was built in the late 1940s with two cooling towers. The 'B' station was built between 1955 and 1962, with the addition of four more towers, although one was demolished in the early 1980s.

A group of workers during construction work at Skelton Grange, possibly on the 'A' station, which was built in the late 1940s with two cooling towers. The 'B' station was built between 1955 and 1962, with the addition of four more towers, although one was demolished in the early 1980s. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The cooling towers provided an industrial backdrop for these runners competing in the Blenheim Middle School sports day in July 1973.

The cooling towers provided an industrial backdrop for these runners competing in the Blenheim Middle School sports day in July 1973. Photo: YPN

View of Skelton Grange A & B Power Station photographed from the Rothwell Road approximately 30 minutes after the explosive demolition of cooling tower number 14 in the early 1980s.

View of Skelton Grange A & B Power Station photographed from the Rothwell Road approximately 30 minutes after the explosive demolition of cooling tower number 14 in the early 1980s. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

